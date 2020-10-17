Letter: Climate change is key

Dear Editor:

Climate Change is the greatest threat to our planet and all of the life on it. It is beyond doubt what is happening and it is accelerating at a rapid pace.

We don't have decades to take action. We must do it now. We need to change the Presidential administration in this country so that we can once more lead the world in this serious threat to the survival of all species. Citizens of southcentral Pennsylvania may not notice what is happening. We are not yet burning up like California or being inundated by hurricane after hurricane like Louisiana, but change is happening.

You only have to read George Weigel's recent columns to see how global warming is affecting our trees, plants and landscapes. Or go to Annapolis, the capital of our neighboring state of Maryland, where sea level rise now routinely floods the downtown areas of the city.

Michael Mann, the noted climatologist of our own Penn State University has been sounding the alarm. Please, for the sake of our children and grandchildren and all of the world's people, vote for the Biden/Harris Ticket in this Presidential Election. This is critical for our very survival.

Jack and Marti Detweiler

Camp Hill

