Letter: Cleaner cars will move all Pennsylvanians forward

Dear Editor:
Pollution from cars and trucks is dirtying our air. Research has found that our state is the fifth biggest carbon polluter in the United States. Pennsylvania also leads the nation in premature deaths caused by air pollution per capita. We need clean vehicle technologies to fight air pollution, which makes respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) more deadly and heightens the threat of climate change.
There is no silver bullet when it comes to solving these issues facing our community. There are, however, some important policies and practices that we can implement to protect our health and the environment.
First, federal clean car standards, which previously set limits on tailpipe pollution from vehicles, were abandoned by the previous administration, paving the way for automakers to once again make dirtier cars and trucks. Pennsylvania previously used its own authority, granted under the Clean Air Act, to protect its residents from tailpipe pollution, joining over 14 other states and Washington, D.C., in exercising this authority. That authority was taken away by the last administration, as well.
Second, it is clear that we need sensible limits on vehicle pollution while also modernizing the transportation sector; moving to cleaner vehicles will reduce air pollution, protect our health and help get our economy back on track. Transportation is the lifeblood of our local economy. So, why shouldn’t we lead in this area? Southcentral Pennsylvania needs to be the FIRST place newer, cleaner truck fleets should be investing. But we need ALL levels of government to make this a reality. Let’s be visionary.
Our leaders in Congress can help, and thankfully, Senator Bob Casey, has been a vocal proponent of clean vehicle technologies and strong federal standards. Now, Senator Pat Toomey must follow Sen. Casey’s leadership and support stronger standards.
Joel Hicks
Carlisle