Letter: Cleaner cars will move all Pennsylvanians forward

Second, it is clear that we need sensible limits on vehicle pollution while also modernizing the transportation sector; moving to cleaner vehicles will reduce air pollution, protect our health and help get our economy back on track. Transportation is the lifeblood of our local economy. So, why shouldn’t we lead in this area? Southcentral Pennsylvania needs to be the FIRST place newer, cleaner truck fleets should be investing. But we need ALL levels of government to make this a reality. Let’s be visionary.