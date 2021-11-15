Letter: Clarity on climate change

I was pleased to read Commissioner Vince DiFilippo’s letter to the editor acknowledging the reality of climate change and supporting measures to combat it. He made several valid points, which I appreciate.

I would, however, expand on a couple of his points in the interest of clarity. First, while the problems of climate change and ordinary air pollution have significant overlap in their cause and their solutions, it is important to understand they are essentially different problems. Ordinary air pollution affects the air we breathe and is a short-term and often localized problem. Nature sometimes solves a local problem in days, and vigorous government action can clean up a city in a decade or so.

On the other hand, climate change is caused by a steady accumulation of greenhouse gases, most significantly CO2, higher in the atmosphere, and constitutes a much longer-term global problem. CO2 remains in the atmosphere for centuries, and reducing the increase of that CO2 is a long-term project requiring the near elimination of burning fossil fuels worldwide. Cleaning up ground level ordinary air pollution will have a relatively small impact on climate change.

Substantial advances in technology, including using nuclear energy, is a very difficult challenge. See Bill Gates’ book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need.”

While true that our 4.5-billion-year-old planet has undergone many major natural climate changes, all of civilization developed during the last 12,000 years. This period of moderate climate is what we have come to expect and depend upon. However, the industrialization of the last 150 years has produced rapid and accelerating global warming and the resulting accelerating climate change threatens to upset our world and world order. The longer we delay acting decisively, the more costly, difficult and intrusive the mitigation required will be.

John Sigle

Carlisle

