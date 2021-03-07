Letter: Claremont's value

Dear Editor:

Thank you, Commissioner Jean Foschi, for listening to your constituents and supporting a good faith evaluation of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and for safeguarding the local residents that it serves. Your courage and common sense are vital for a fair process.

I have closely followed this issue, and have yet to hear anyone in support of selling except Commissioners Eichelberger and DiFilipo. In fact, more than 2,000 people have signed the Citizens Saving Claremont petition (https://www.facebook.com/CitizensSavingClaremont).

Selling Claremont to a for-profit company will not assure that its services are available for low-income residents in future. The county’s Claremont consultant said that any provision to safeguard Medicaid residents “would be difficult to enforce” (The Sentinel, 2/25/21). These are challenging times for Claremont and most businesses, but that doesn’t justify rushing to sell this valuable asset to a company that cannot be required to provide comparable services or quality.