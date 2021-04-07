Letter: Claremont worth saving

Dear Editor:
I was honored to attend the rally of Citizens Saving Claremont on the Square in Carlisle on March 26 to show support for stopping and/or pausing the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, our county government-run nursing home.
Commissioner Jean Foschi is the lone county commissioner to hear the voices of the people, the staff, and residents of the facility. She stated her position that the facility should NOT be sold without due diligence. Republican Commissioners, Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, have stated that the facility will be sold, and have not fully considered their constituents’ voices, the Claremont staff, and residents. Commissioners are obligated to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Cumberland County and must have respect for citizen input to do so. We have not seen that respect shown by Eichleberger and DiFilippo.
All taxpayers of Cumberland County have a stake in the county home, yet their voices are not being heard nor have their voices counted. This is totally a one-sided decision (of the GOP) with no transparency. Quality of care for residents could suffer, cost of care could skyrocket, and current experienced staff will be lost, causing a staff shortage. This will jeopardize the care and dignity of Claremont residents. A for-profit business means just that, they will do anything to make money, and in this case will do what it takes to make a profit at the expense of our elderly, your loved ones.
The decision to pause or stop the sale of Claremont is in the hands of Commissioner DiFilippo. Let your voice be heard! Ask him to reconsider his stance on the sale. He can be reached by email vdifilippo@ccpa.net, and phone 717-240-6100, toll free 1-888-697-0371.
Please stand up for what is right. Make that call today!
Janelle Crossley
Newville