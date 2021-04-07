Letter: Claremont worth saving

Dear Editor:

I was honored to attend the rally of Citizens Saving Claremont on the Square in Carlisle on March 26 to show support for stopping and/or pausing the sale of Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, our county government-run nursing home.

Commissioner Jean Foschi is the lone county commissioner to hear the voices of the people, the staff, and residents of the facility. She stated her position that the facility should NOT be sold without due diligence. Republican Commissioners, Gary Eichelberger and Vince DiFilippo, have stated that the facility will be sold, and have not fully considered their constituents’ voices, the Claremont staff, and residents. Commissioners are obligated to provide the highest level of service to the citizens of Cumberland County and must have respect for citizen input to do so. We have not seen that respect shown by Eichleberger and DiFilippo.