Letter: Claremont is an asset

Dear Editor:

The Cumberland County Commissioner's two Repubilcan men are pushing forward an ambitious plan to sell the region’s second largest nursing home, Claremont, in the middle of the worst pandemic in a century.

The commissioners have invoked language to justify this action like “failed business model” and “fiduciary responsibility” and presented a dire chart of projected red ink for a 24-month period that began less than eight weeks ago.

Absent entirely from this dollars-and-cents discussion is the gendered nature of the issue; long term care. The typical nursing home resident at Claremont is a woman (according to DOH data), and the typical caregiver is also female. Care work — whether focused on children, working-age adults or the elderly — is the domain of women in our society and as such has carried a stigma of being less valuable.

The commissioners in putting forward their plan for Claremont did not present the community with an alternative plan that called for using county resources to stabilize Claremont’s finances.