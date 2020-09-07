Letter: Choose vote wisely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

This year's presidential election will define which direction we as a nation choose to go. I believe re-electing President Trump will keep America great and God fearing vs. just the opposite.

Let's look at the Democrat party's vision for America.

In 1962 a Democrat Supreme Court majority ousted prayer from schools and again in 1973 by passing abortion rights. To no surprise, on 8/24/19, the DNC passed a resolution praising the values of the religiously unaffiliated as the largest group within the Democrat Party. In an HBO interview, on 3/15/20, Tom Perez, chair of the DNC, stated that every Democrat must back the party's abortion stance.

People who accept abortion of the most innocent and helpless among us yet protest over racism when both are wrong. When man decides what is acceptable or not today your beliefs will be tomorrow. All the protests and riots in the world will not change the human heart, only asking God will.

The Democrat Party is overrun by progressives, leftist, socialists, all who's pretense for a better America will only lead to its destruction. Even during a national pandemic, they are for open borders.