Letter: Choose vote wisely

Dear Editor:
This year's presidential election will define which direction we as a nation choose to go. I believe re-electing President Trump will keep America great and God fearing vs. just the opposite.
Let's look at the Democrat party's vision for America.
In 1962 a Democrat Supreme Court majority ousted prayer from schools and again in 1973 by passing abortion rights. To no surprise, on 8/24/19, the DNC passed a resolution praising the values of the religiously unaffiliated as the largest group within the Democrat Party. In an HBO interview, on 3/15/20, Tom Perez, chair of the DNC, stated that every Democrat must back the party's abortion stance.
People who accept abortion of the most innocent and helpless among us yet protest over racism when both are wrong. When man decides what is acceptable or not today your beliefs will be tomorrow. All the protests and riots in the world will not change the human heart, only asking God will.
The Democrat Party is overrun by progressives, leftist, socialists, all who's pretense for a better America will only lead to its destruction. Even during a national pandemic, they are for open borders.
As recently illustrated by the New York Times and Philadelphia Inquirer, free speech is denied anyone opposing their ideology. Control and power at any cost is all that matters. Obama's architect of the ACA, Jonathan Gruber, stated it could only pass because of the "stupidity of the American voter," his words not mine.
This election, may enough American voters choose wisely to stop the Democrat's destructive vision for America?
Instead of looking to science for the answers to everything, may we all join The Return, a National Day of Prayer and Repentance starting on Saturday, Sept. 26?
Robert Schlusser
Carlisle
