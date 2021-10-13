Letter: Check your registration

Hemingway told us that "Today is only one day in all the days that will ever be, but what will happen in all the other days that ever come can depend on what you do today." It’s a rather simple notion but its meaning is profound and empowering. Every single day brings the opportunity to do something completely ordinary that turns out to be remarkable.

Did you know that the average adult makes approximately 35,000 decisions in a single day? That’s nearly half a million decisions over a two-week period. Nearly 13 million over an entire year.

With the voter registration deadline coming up on Oct. 18, I’d like to challenge you to take a chance on creating something remarkable in our community. Over the next week, let one of your decisions be to pause and check in on your voter registration status. Make sure your information is correct. If you need to register as a new voter or update your address, name or political affiliation, you can do it all at votespa.com in just minutes.

If you’re feeling jaded and skeptical about the state of politics right now, remember that one day, several decades ago, someone used one of their 35,000 decisions to decide that day that they were going to fight for your right to vote today. Don’t let them down.

Sarah Yerger

Hampden Township

