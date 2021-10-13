 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Check your registration

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Hemingway told us that "Today is only one day in all the days that will ever be, but what will happen in all the other days that ever come can depend on what you do today." It’s a rather simple notion but its meaning is profound and empowering. Every single day brings the opportunity to do something completely ordinary that turns out to be remarkable.

Did you know that the average adult makes approximately 35,000 decisions in a single day? That’s nearly half a million decisions over a two-week period. Nearly 13 million over an entire year.

With the voter registration deadline coming up on Oct. 18, I’d like to challenge you to take a chance on creating something remarkable in our community. Over the next week, let one of your decisions be to pause and check in on your voter registration status. Make sure your information is correct. If you need to register as a new voter or update your address, name or political affiliation, you can do it all at votespa.com in just minutes.

If you’re feeling jaded and skeptical about the state of politics right now, remember that one day, several decades ago, someone used one of their 35,000 decisions to decide that day that they were going to fight for your right to vote today. Don’t let them down.

Sarah Yerger

People are also reading…

Hampden Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: I love Carlisle

Letter: I love Carlisle

Several days ago, I drove downtown to do some shopping. While driving, I realized that I hadn’t had any lunch. Wendy’s was straight ahead, so …

Letter: More tribes needed

Letter: More tribes needed

Though many partisans on both sides of the aisle give lip service to the call for an end to the two-party tribalism that we now suffer from, t…

Letter: The great USA?

Letter: The great USA?

The United States has been remarkedly successful in nearly eliminating God, the Bible, faith and prayer from our schools and our society. We o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News