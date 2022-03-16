Letter: Check where funding is going

State education heads are telling parents don’t read too much into the abysmal PSSA results or the FutureReady PA data. They say it confirms what they long-suspected: huge learning loss, caused by pandemic lockdowns, remote learning and so on. But, not to worry, federal money to the rescue!

In Camp Hill School District (CHSD), our latest installment was a $1.2M windfall in ARP ESSER III Funds. This “rescue” grant requires all schools to devote a measly 1% to addressing this academic learning loss: summer school and afterschool programming, respectively. (To my surprise, CHSD’s summer school is not going to be offered this summer, which seems unusual, considering this learning loss is an active problem.)

What’s curious is that also lumped under “learning loss,” the grant allows a lot of funds to go toward social and emotional health. At CHSD, a whopping 18% is forecasted to go toward “Life Ready Skills” and a “Leader in Me” program, totaling: $220,000 through 2024; plus 3%, or $40,000 is planned for Student Support Services and Mental Health. It is my opinion that the Life Ready Skills and the Leader-in-Me program are both fluff. Both are not curriculum, but “mindset” programming. You’ll hear words like communication skills, relationships and self-awareness. Now, mind you, the children in CHSD’s elementary buildings are still under COVID controls for lunch, with assigned seats and discouraged from talking, lest they spread germs, so they cue a Disney movie or the like. So much for their social health!

I hope parents are “reading into” this funding appropriation. Schools are taking more and more of an interest in social and emotional health, and far less interest in academics. Stay attentive to this shift. And, pray for a shift in leadership!

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill

