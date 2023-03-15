John Micek got, everything, wrong.

Since 2000, various studies find the fraud rate for death row's factually "innocent" is 71-83%, meaning that within 50 years of intense scrutiny, we have a 99.6% accuracy rate in factually guilty findings, with the 0.4% factually innocent released, likely, the most accurate of sanctions.

The "significant vulnerabilities" all failed within appeals, which is why those murderers were executed.

Pennsylvania overturns 97% of death penalty cases and, only, allowed three executions by "volunteers." In Virginia, 75%, or 113, of their murderers have been executed, within seven years of appeals, on average, with 18% removed by appeals or commutation.

If Pennsylvania judges had to approve or reject requests for abortions or divorce and rejected 97% of them, would you blame the judges for abortions and divorces?

With responsible protocols and judges, all would save money over LWOP, which can have 40-60 years of maximum security cells, at up to $171,000/inmate/year, with 20-40 years of medical, geriatric care, with an average of $80,000/inmate/year (both California).

I am not sure what studies on race and geography Micek referenced. Nationally, white murderers are twice as likely to be executed as are Black murderers and are executed at a rate 41% higher than Black death row inmates. Geographically, the majority of cases come, only, from 2% of counties, as expected, and as chosen by prosecutorial discretion, also as expected.

Death penalty opponents claim a 7% "botched" execution rate with lethal injections, when it is only 1%. They call normal side effects "botched."

Gov. Shapiro asks, "Why do we think that it's OK to kill someone as a punishment for killing someone?" Shapiro equates crime, the rape and murder of children, and the legal punishment for that crime, execution.

Sharpiro is morally blind and obscene.

Dudley Sharp

Capital punishment advocate, Houston, Texas