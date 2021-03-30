Letter: Chasing election integrity

Dear Editor:

The long hangover of Trump's final Big Lie continues to haunt us.

The Republican Party had a chance to come clean after the election and change course by choosing country over party and power. Instead, in order to explain their loss in 2020, many Republicans have doubled down on Trump's falsehood that the election was stolen due fraud and election irregularities. It's a claim repeatedly refuted by every court in the land, including the Supreme Court and the Attorney Generals Office.

Still the Republican controlled state legislatures in 43 states are using this false flag to set up Election Integrity Commissions (read as voter suppression commissions). They are to find these non-existent election irregularities in order to justify the use of their legislative majority to pass Jim Crow era type of laws, laws used to suppress voter turn out or even give an ability to change the result of an election with which they did not agree.

We have seen these efforts play out most recently in Georgia and soon to be in Wisconsin and Texas. Our own 31st District Sen. Mike Regan is part of the Pennsylvania Election Integrity Commission. A citizen's right to vote is both a duty and an obligation. It should be sacrosanct. We should be making voting easier not harder so that every voice can be heard.