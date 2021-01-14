Letter: Changing the party

Dear Editor:

Thank you for your article on Jan. 9 calling out Rep. Scott Perry and others for their effort to reject Pennsylvania votes in the presidential election, and the lies they were peddling.

The local legislators who supported this failed effort should resign or be expelled. The list includes representatives John Joyce, Fred Keller, Mike Kelly, Lloyd Smucker and others. I encourage their constituents to work to remove them from office.

Also, it's a good time to do what my wife and I did several years ago as we saw the Republican Party start to veer off track — change your party affiliation.

Ronald Freed

Carlisle

