Letter: Champion for victims, police

When the voters of the 88th House district choose which candidate for whom to vote, it is important for them to look at their accomplishments. I have worked tirelessly for the residents of the West Shore and championed the need for veteran services, criminal justice reforms and victim’s rights, they will always have a voice and a choice. I also successfully worked to stop the tolling of the South Bridge when the P3 process was misused.

I have successfully had 14 bills signed into law, under Republican and Democratic governors. The laws range from increased prize limits for local American Legions and VFWs, amending the Protection from Abuse Act to benefit victims, to the first in the nation “Clean Slate” law to provide low level offenders a second chance. My effectiveness is possible because I have worked in a bipartisan manner to reach consensus among many agencies and stakeholder groups.

My commitment to the community is evident in my more than 25 years as an advocate for rape and domestic violence victims, Government Leader of the Year by the Harrisburg Regional Chamber, and my award, Prize for Civility in Public Life in Pennsylvania. I have advocated for issues that directly affect our families such as using a commonsense approach to end inflation by cutting tax rates and supporting energy policies to lower energy costs.

I believe the devastating consequences of not standing for our law enforcement has led to an increase in crime and lack of prosecution. My support of our men and women in blue is evident by my Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #41 endorsement.

I ask for your vote on Nov. 8th – I bring a wealth of leadership, experience, and a proven record as a positive voice in Harrisburg for my constituents.

Rep. Sheryl Delozier

Republican candidate for the 88th House District