Letter: Celebrating teachers

Dear Editor:

Teachers give us so much. When we struggled in class, they were there to lend us a helping hand. When our kids are having a terrible day, their teachers are ready with welcoming smiles and encouraging words. Every day, they inspire all of us to achieve great things.

It’s National Teacher Appreciation Week May 4-8, and I invite you to join me to say thank you to the teachers who inspire you. At this difficult time in our nation’s history, we need our teachers more than ever.

Thank them for stepping up in this pandemic to make sure students continue to learn, and for what they do all year round to give our kids opportunities at success.

As a teacher myself, I’m proud to be part of a profession that puts students first every day. And as president of the largest union of teachers and education professionals in Pennsylvania, I can’t thank our teachers enough. They are changing the world one student at a time and building a brighter future for all of us.

Rich Askey

President Pennsylvania State Education Association

