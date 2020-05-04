Letter: Celebrating National Nurses Week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

Every day, Pennsylvania nurses are on the front lines of our health care system, delivering high-quality patient care and saving lives.

During National Nurses Week May 6-12, I want to recognize and thank the more than 500 nurses and health care workers whom I represent as president of HealthCare-PSEA.

Nurses do many things — from caring for patients to providing disease prevention education to helping all of us be healthy and productive members of the community. Right now, our nurses are bravely providing care and comfort to patients fighting COVID-19; in some cases, they are the last people that a COVID-19 patient sees. We send our heartfelt appreciation out to the nurses, doctors, respiratory, and health care staffs in New York, New Jersey, and many other places overwhelmed by this pandemic.

Nursing has always been a challenging career, but now more than ever, we see just how truly special these professionals are. So, please join me to say thank you. Because, somewhere, a nurse is caring for a Pennsylvanian battling COVID-19 or a sick infant or a car accident victim and helping to make our communities safer and healthier for all of us.

Sandi Zubek

President HealthCare-PSEA

