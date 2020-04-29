Letter: Celebrating future Earth Days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

I am writing this letter to acknowledge the 50th anniversary of Earth Day (April 22, 2020). Understandably, this pandemic has affected every aspect of our lives and has limited our ability to engage in collective action on the streets. Instead we have to focus our attention on social distancing and “flattening the curve."

Unfortunately, the challenges facing the environment are still as prevalent as before. Polluters are being given greater latitude to pollute. Economic challenges threaten the funding for important environmental resources. And the climate change crisis hangs overhead constantly.

That is why now more than ever it is worthwhile to remember the first Earth Day. On April 22, 1970, an estimated 22 million Americans of diverse backgrounds came together for peaceful demonstrations in favor of environmental reform. Then Pennsylvania’s Environmental Rights Amendment was passed in 1971, guaranteeing our constitutional rights to clean air and pure water.