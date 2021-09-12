Letter: Celebrating direct support professionals

Our country is suffering from a caring crisis. That is to say, we do not value those experiencing disability, aging or illness enough to invest in attracting and retaining quality care for them. We can do better!

Our government has the duty of protecting the lives of its vulnerable citizens yet it underfunds and overregulates the system that provides the care.

While our economy is experiencing an unprecedented labor shortage, we can be patient and wait longer for service at a restaurant, we can check our own groceries at the store, and we can wait longer for our “stuff” to be delivered from online purchases.

But people who need care, need it right this moment.

I’m sure you have seen the local and national press coverage about nursing shortages and nursing home shortages.

Did you know that a Direct Support Professional (DSP) shortage also exists?

DSP are essential, front-line workers that provide home and community-based care to people with intellectual disabilities. They have worked through the pandemic, sacrificing their own health to keep the people they help healthy and safe. They are working exhaustive hours; many are leaving the profession.