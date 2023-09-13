There was joy all around as 10,300 students came back to school at Cumberland Valley. In a year that really returns us to normal, there is much to celebrate. Despite a statewide teacher shortage, our schools started with almost a full complement of staff eager to welcome students.

CV continues to grow at an incredible 250-300 students a year. There are reasons for that. The district has the lowest taxes in a four-county area despite an ongoing building plan to keep up with growth. The lowest cost per student in the county is due to excellent management by the superintendent and his administrative team, and over 500 courses at the high school give students incredible choice and a depth of course work. The Agrobusiness department has over 300 students and just added a fourth teacher, while our JROTC program is building character and responsibility in our cadets. At the elementary level, our new reading program is producing a significant increase in our students’ reading ability, and we are embarking on a path to produce the same results in math. Our Portrait of an Eagle initiative imbeds lessons in responsibility, problem solving, communication, confidence, critical thinking, empathy and adaptability into the K-12 curriculum.