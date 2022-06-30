 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Cease support after killing

Over a month ago, Shireen Abu Akleh, a U.S. citizen of Palestinian heritage working as a journalist with the Al Jazeera network was killed by Israeli occupation forces while wearing a press vest clearly identifying her as a journalist.

One month after this brazen extrajudicial killing of an unarmed journalist, the Biden administration has refused to take a stand against the killing of a U.S. citizen by a supposed US "ally" and has instead vaguely advocated for an "investigation" into the killing while ignoring the mounting evidence the killing was conducted by the Israeli military.

The murder of a prominent Palestinian American journalist comes at a time when the human rights situation in the illegally occupied Palestinian territories under Israel control for five and a half decades appears to be deteriorating with extrajudicial killings, ethnic cleansing and house demolitions against Palestinian civilians becoming increasingly the norm. The human rights violations are paid for by U.S. tax dollars sent by the U.S. to the tune of $3 billion a year. In other words, at a time of increasing economic challenges in the U.S., American tax dollars continue to be funneled into one of the world’s most repressive regimes whose human rights record Amnesty International, in one recent report, compared to South Africa’s apartheid.

The murder of a U.S. citizen and journalist should come as a reminder that at a time of economic uncertainty no reason exists why U.S. overseas aid should be paying for human rights abuses by the Israeli state.

Suhail Shafi

Silver Spring Township

