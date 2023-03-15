Well, it’s that season again. Political signs will soon dot the sides of our roads like the daffodils of spring. Colorful literature will fill our mailboxes. Hopeful candidates will claim their potential, promises and predictions for the upcoming election, and their prospective political term in office.

My message is preemptive in nature to the messages that will soon fill your mailboxes. There will be numerous inaccurate and dishonest accusations; downright lies from some political candidates for county commissioner. Take heed to what you hear and who you believe. Take caution for what normally transpires during most political campaigns, including empty promises. Promises coming from a lack of experience with and knowledge of county government.

It’s critical when considering a change in our local government, to acknowledge what has been historically effective and what has failed. We have a Cumberland County commissioner, Vince DiFilippo, who has never raised county property taxes in his two terms in office, counter to his Republican commissioner colleague, Gary Eichelberger, who has voted to raise county property taxes five times during his five terms in office. We have a commissioner, DiFilippo, who strongly supports the preservation of prime farmland; he believes in the value of our natural resources, knowing that Cumberland County has some of the best farmland in the world! And, agriculture is Pennsylvania’s number one industry.

Finally, the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds promise to be another political contentious dispute. Eichelberger will falsely accuse Commissioners DiFilippo and Foschi of conspiring against him as to how these funds should be allocated. To the contrary, Eichelberger voted alongside DiFilippo and Foschi to approve the process recommending disbursement of ARPA funds. The recommendations were provided by a consultant and county staff members, without commissioner influence, all proven by numerous accurate press releases!

Voters choose wisely!

Nancy Lieberman

Hampden Township