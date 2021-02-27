Letter: Carlisle’s resolution commission for racial justice

Dear Editor:

The director of PA’s Human Relations Commission views white supremacists like the KKK as only part of our problem, even though PA is No. 2 in hate groups in the nation. He suggests that structural systemic racism, like employers and realtors who reject or overlook African Americans when hiring or selling homes, is even worse.

One solution to deep seeded racism is resolutions that address racism as a public health issue, with everyday Black and white people working together. They can look at the structure of our community, the historical power in Carlisle held by white Christians, and the divisions in our social clubs, our churches, and our local, county and state elected offices.

My children saw KKK flyers passed out on school busses, like those recently posted, and African American friends being told there was no job when they knew there was. I still see Confederate flags on license plates and vehicles.

I wish everyone had the opportunity to learn the historical meaning behind the Confederacy, because I doubt that people of good will would embrace it — nor would they condone the 1,700 monuments to the Confederacy across the U.S.