Letter: Carlisle project still in need of review

When I wrote a letter in December 2021 titled "Project deserves further review," little did I realize that CASD would not even have considered a traffic study. Yes I was aware that they continued to avoid operating within the Pa. School Code.

The school code requires CASD, among other things, to seek bids for many purchases above $21,900 in 2022.

More than two years after the board delegated by resolution all of their duties to the superintendent, including a promise to reaffirm her actions at the next regular or special board meeting, there have been no such reaffirmations in the CASD Board minutes.

I received no response to that inaction, and began to suggest the following: "Postpone further action on the athletic fields project until June 30, 2024." Give the five directors to be elected by the citizens in 2023 an opportunity for a proper professional review of the project.

It is clear to me that the CASD Board is either unwilling or unable to carry out its duties as called for by law or even common sense.

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle

