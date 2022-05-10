 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Carlisle Borough Council idealogues

To the Editor:

It has become increasingly obvious that the Carlisle Borough Council has become dominated by idealogues promoting their own liberal agenda.

None of them claim Native American ancestry yet they presume that any reference to Native Americans in Carlisle’s history is offensive. Similarly, any religious symbolism might offend someone. So, last year, the council terminated the borough seal on the grounds that two of its symbols were potentially offensive and no longer representative of our community.

Now, the council has decided to record their opposition to a bill passed by the State House of Representatives preventing transgender athletes from competing in women’s school sports. Will they next oppose weight classes in wrestling as unfair to larger athletes? Or decide to go on record for or against abortion? Perhaps they will declare Carlisle a sanctuary city for the illegals pouring across our border?

I respectfully suggest that our council not presume to speak for the entire community on controversial matters that are more appropriately addressed elsewhere. Concentrate on local issues whose solution will unite us rather than furthering dissension. If they wish to push their own agendas, let them individually join the protesters in front of the court house and wave their signs.

David W. Blackledge

Carlisle

