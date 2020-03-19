Letter: Carlisle Borough Council denounces coronavirus racism

Letter: Carlisle Borough Council denounces coronavirus racism

Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

The CDC. tells us, “Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. Fear and anxiety about COVID-19 can cause people to avoid or reject others even though they are not at risk for spreading the virus.”

We on the Carlisle Borough Council acknowledge this truth in our emphatic denunciation of coronavirus racism. Such prejudice has no place in our community.

Fearing people because of appearance or perceived heritage divides us. To overcome this pandemic, we must work together — we must unite around our common humanity.

In 2016, we affirmed the “right of all persons to remain free from discrimination or discriminatory practices” and established the Carlisle Human Relations Commission to safeguard this right. If you experience discrimination in Carlisle, we encourage you to contact the Carlisle Human Relations Commission at humanrelationscommission@carlislepa.org.

Mayor Tim Scott

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz

Councilman Sean Crampsie

Councilwoman Deb Fulham Winston

Councilwoman Brenda Landis

Councilman Jeff Stuby

Councilman Joel Hicks

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News