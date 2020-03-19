Letter: Carlisle Borough Council denounces coronavirus racism

Dear Editor:

The CDC. tells us, “Diseases can make anyone sick regardless of their race or ethnicity. Fear and anxiety about COVID-19 can cause people to avoid or reject others even though they are not at risk for spreading the virus.”

We on the Carlisle Borough Council acknowledge this truth in our emphatic denunciation of coronavirus racism. Such prejudice has no place in our community.

Fearing people because of appearance or perceived heritage divides us. To overcome this pandemic, we must work together — we must unite around our common humanity.

In 2016, we affirmed the “right of all persons to remain free from discrimination or discriminatory practices” and established the Carlisle Human Relations Commission to safeguard this right. If you experience discrimination in Carlisle, we encourage you to contact the Carlisle Human Relations Commission at humanrelationscommission@carlislepa.org.

Mayor Tim Scott

Deputy Mayor Sean Shultz

Councilman Sean Crampsie

Councilwoman Deb Fulham Winston

Councilwoman Brenda Landis