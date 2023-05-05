I tried to call Rep. Scott Perry the other day to convince him to change his position on the debt ceiling. I heard nothing. Then I decided to stop in to his new office at 4999 Louise Drive in Mechanicsburg and was greeted by a security keypad and sign on the door telling me I needed an appointment. Then I resorted to “sign language” – standing outside his office with signs calling for him to raise the debt ceiling. That effort was met by the property manager telling me and my friends to get off the company’s private property.