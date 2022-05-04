Letter: Can't be the new norm

Before being elected, he sowed doubt about the citizenship of a sitting president. It was the beginning of a barrage of upcoming misinformation manipulation. His followers felt disengaged, unnoticed or fearful of the changing American demography. They were ripe to be given a voice and follow a blatant personality who would ignore the rule of law, embrace hate groups and aggressively belittle opponents.

He told hate groups in Charlottesville they were "very good people" after their riotous actions.

He planted doubt regarding advice of our top medical professionals as we grappled with a 100-year pandemic.

He planted doubt and lied about the outcome of his presidential re-election attempt. Following months of election re-certification by both parties he continues to spread misinformation.

He empowered a mob to storm the Capitol in an attempt to violently overthrow the election. It was a third-world country scene, and yet, he did not immediately demand abandonment. His alleged "ordinary citizens" who used chemical spray, metal poles, stun guns and baseball bats as weapons were engaged in "legitimate political discourse."

Currently, the citizen leader refuses to denounce the atrocities in Ukraine. Rather, he continues to issue support for a dictator whose actions are "genius" and "savvy."

I get that many Americans who have felt invisible now have voices. I get that white supremacists feel encouraged. Our institutions (family, school, church, businesses) have failed those people as they increasingly felt left out. It is sad that it took a venomous leader to capture their hearts. Those hearts have been unleashed to form a rebellious culture of distrust for critical institutions like education, politics, medicine and journalism. We can't let that become our norm. We can't let "The Big Lie" and the insurrection be our America.

Please vote. Choices are apparent.

Allen Shank

South Middleton Township

