 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Candidates not very promising

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

I've been trying to think of something positive to say about the 13 Republican candidates for governor who spoke at a recent event at Dickinson.

Can't think of anything any of them said as being helpful to me as "Susie Q Public" or my spouse "John Q."

I despair for public education, our environment and our working poor under their regimes.

Two even said they wouldn't be listening to or negotiating with constituents or representatives of those constituents who didn't agree with their positions. From what I've learned about two other candidates in the Republican field, they wouldn't either.

Oh, but I am positive Dickinson did a good job.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Another leftist hoax

Letter: Another leftist hoax

In the Jan. 15 publication, there are two letters to the editor, both refer to our country as a democracy. The country is not a democracy, we …

Letter: Preaching untrue doctrines

Letter: Preaching untrue doctrines

As we pass the anniversary of the riotous insurrection at the Capitol, a quote by HL Mencken comes to mind: "A demagogue is one who preaches d…

Letter: Repeating what you hear

Letter: Repeating what you hear

In his LTE, "Another leftist hoax," Richard Vrabel states “People tend to repeat what the corrupt media feeds them,” and he unwittingly manage…

Letter: Be more involved in schools

Letter: Be more involved in schools

COVID–19 has given us a surprising and valuable benefit by exposing the education curriculum being forced on our children by a monopolistic sc…

Letter: A tip of the hat

Letter: A tip of the hat

Ben Franklin is credited with saying, “Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News