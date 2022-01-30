Letter: Candidates not very promising

Dear Editor:

I've been trying to think of something positive to say about the 13 Republican candidates for governor who spoke at a recent event at Dickinson.

Can't think of anything any of them said as being helpful to me as "Susie Q Public" or my spouse "John Q."

I despair for public education, our environment and our working poor under their regimes.

Two even said they wouldn't be listening to or negotiating with constituents or representatives of those constituents who didn't agree with their positions. From what I've learned about two other candidates in the Republican field, they wouldn't either.

Oh, but I am positive Dickinson did a good job.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township

