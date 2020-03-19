Letter: Cancel car show

Letter: Cancel car show

Dear Editor:

I am writing to implore Carlisle Events to do the right thing and cancel the upcoming car shows. I do not want Carlisle to host an event that draws over 100,000 people from all over the world in the middle of a pandemic.

I realize that many local businesses are going to be hurt by the loss of business, but better that than our community being hurt by unnecessary loss of life. I firmly believe it would be irresponsible to go forward with events at least for the next month or two, and I imagine many in the community would agree.

Anne Ganoe

Boiling Springs

