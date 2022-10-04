Letter: Can politicians remain authentic?

Merriam-Webster defines “authentic” as “true to one's own personality, spirit or character.” I just watched “Sidney,” a documentary about Sidney Poitier. Poitier was denied access for lack of education and race, but he retained his spirit. He was offered lesser roles for big money. He refused. Throughout his life he chose roles—and causes—reflecting the best of his character; his example helped others imagine success for themselves.

I see a stage career a lot like public service in politics. It’s a calling. Sometimes you win; sometimes you lose. In seeking success, you make mistakes and the public reminds you. How you handle criticism defines you. How you live your life becomes public record.

This November I’m voting for John Fetterman for U.S. Senate. Encouraged to run for mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, by the students in the GED class he was teaching, Fetterman served 13 years. When elected lieutenant governor, he turned down the plush State House, opened the pool for local kids and kept his home in Braddock. An imposing figure, his recent health scare showed us vulnerability, perseverance and strong family support.

I’m voting for Fetterman because he appeals to those who like a little less polish on their politicians or appreciate someone different. While still not totally comfortable on stage, he’s doing his debate duty—despite criticism for requesting reasonable accommodation.

I’m voting for John because I can picture him in a mixed crowd of constituents—listening and laughing and pursuing legislation for all the people. His family will be there, supporting him as always. I hope, with his example, those in the crowd will be able to imagine themselves succeeding in public office.

For a more inclusive Pennsylvania, please join me in voting for John Fetterman as our next U.S. senator.

Katie Daniels

Boiling Springs