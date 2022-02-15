 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Campaign helps local agencies

Dear Editor:

According to the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County's most recent report, 33% of Cumberland County households cannot afford the basic necessities. It's a struggle that too many of our friends and neighbors are facing right in our own community. Fortunately, we have businesses and individuals who want to help, and the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County to facilitate the work through nonprofit grants and other initiatives.

Maranatha-Carlisle is one such organization that receives financial support from the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, the Partnership for Better Health, and many other generous donors. Maranatha-Carlisle assists those who are most vulnerable in our community by providing them with financial management services to help them live within their means, with the resources they have, so they can live safely and independently. These interventions help clients avoid other crises like evictions, delayed medical care/treatment, debt and legal issues.

Congratulations to everyone who participated in this year's campaign to raise nearly $1.5 million for our community. We are truly fortunate to be one of over 20 local agencies that your donations to the United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County help to support. Your generosity is making an impact in our local community every day.

Michael Landis

Executive Director of Maranatha-Carlisle

