LIV and PGA (Professional Golfers Association) are merging. LIV Golf is funded by the Public Investment Fund (this fund finances projects of strategic value to the Saudi Arabian national economy).

You ask, “Why should we boycott the US Open and sponsors at the TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT?"

Remember that 15 of the 19 hijackers on 9/11 were Saudi nationals? That was way back in 2001. Most Americans remember where they were that day.

U.S. intelligence concluded that MBS (Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia) ordered the torture and killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

What a sad week for healthy competition, American sport and the game of golf. Not to mention ethical consistency. Is this what golf’s PGA leadership & players really want to teach the next generation of players and fans?

Boycott all US Open Golf tournaments and sponsors with connections to the PGA and LIV.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township