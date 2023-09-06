My thanks to career politician Gary Eichelberger, for increasing my visibility and spreading the word about my candidacy. Last week, Eichelberger aimed to distort my identity and principles through a calling campaign. His “push polling” campaign was intended to demean me while promoting him through a series of misleading questions. The issue arose when I was labeled an extreme left-wing advocate of high taxes and excessive spending. Oddly enough, I didn't take offense. In fact, this sudden twist instantly elevated my visibility. The results from the primary had highlighted my struggle with name recognition, but now, Gary had inadvertently solved that problem.

He accomplished this by assigning me a label so far from reality that it bordered on absurdity. Referring to me as a tax-and-spend liberal was such a misrepresentation that I couldn't help but find it amusing. It's remarkably simple to debunk that I support such policies. For instance, I vocally opposed a costly new municipal building in my township. Therefore, people from various political affiliations are well aware that I am a staunch fiscal conservative in pursuit of financial efficiency.

While I’m amused at the free publicity, what isn’t humorous is the county reclaiming a mere $0.57 for every tax dollar it forwards to the state. There's nothing funny about the tragic loss of a child killed crossing the Carlisle Pike — an outcome of unchecked growth while I was advocating for slower growth and safe walking trails. Equally lacking in humor is Eichelberger's nursing home sale, which led to deplorable conditions. Nor is it a laughing matter that we're witnessing the departure of longstanding companies to more livable communities. Finally, it’s far from amusing that Gary Eichelberger believes he deserves a sixth term after failing to pursue excellence during his first five.

John Matthew Smith

Cumberland County commissioner candidate