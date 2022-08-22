Letter: Call legislators for retirees

According to all reports, including written word, TV, governor, etc., the state of Pennsylvania is sitting on several billion dollars of surplus revenue. As a retiree from the state, I am asking all other retirees to do what I am in the process of doing. We need to contact our state senators and representatives by phone, email, and in person to ask them to fund the State Retirement Funds they have ignored for the last 20-odd years. They have seen fit to give themselves raises but have ignored the retirees who are on a fixed income in what seems like an inflationary time. Giving us programs, in some areas, like free public transportation or Meals on Wheels is just an appetizer or side dish. We need the main course.