Letter: Building bridges

Dear Editor:
We are distressed that former Carlisle Mayor Kirk Wilson feels compelled to organize a “Back the Blue” rally in a town where there are ongoing efforts to maintain good relationships and communications between the police and the community.
First, we want to emphatically state that Black Lives Matter. We support and stand with those who continue to express that Black lives should be valued equally with all other lives. At the same time, in a small town like Carlisle where people are working hard to build bridges, Black Lives Matter AND Blue Lives Matter can reside together. We can fully value Black lives and that is not in conflict with valuing and appreciating our police.
We are living in a time when tensions and anxieties are high — and we urge our citizens not to be reactive to current or past politicians who stoke these anxieties. We don’t automatically need an “opposition” rally to a support a police rally — any more than we need an “opposition” rally to a Black Lives Matter rally.
We’d like to point out that the Carlisle Police Department has a community-focused Police Chief, and along with his officers, they are visible and accessible to the community. The chief also has an open-door policy.
The language the former mayor has used to call people to this rally is ill-advised and threatens an unnecessary escalation in the racial climate.
Not in Our Town-Carlisle is devoted to building bridges and working to build a safe, welcoming, and inclusive community. Let all who gather at these rallies do so peacefully and remember that dialogue is our strongest ally in weaving the fabric of our town.
Marcia Berry and Sonya Browne
Not in Our Town-Carlisle
