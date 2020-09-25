Letter: Building bridges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor:

We are distressed that former Carlisle Mayor Kirk Wilson feels compelled to organize a “Back the Blue” rally in a town where there are ongoing efforts to maintain good relationships and communications between the police and the community.

First, we want to emphatically state that Black Lives Matter. We support and stand with those who continue to express that Black lives should be valued equally with all other lives. At the same time, in a small town like Carlisle where people are working hard to build bridges, Black Lives Matter AND Blue Lives Matter can reside together. We can fully value Black lives and that is not in conflict with valuing and appreciating our police.

We are living in a time when tensions and anxieties are high — and we urge our citizens not to be reactive to current or past politicians who stoke these anxieties. We don’t automatically need an “opposition” rally to a support a police rally — any more than we need an “opposition” rally to a Black Lives Matter rally.

We’d like to point out that the Carlisle Police Department has a community-focused Police Chief, and along with his officers, they are visible and accessible to the community. The chief also has an open-door policy.