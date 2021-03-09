Letter: Build an inclusive future

Build an inclusive future
Dear Editor:
In 1916, as the seat of Cumberland County, Carlisle hosted an exhibition on “feeble-mindedness,” (a term of the day for people with intellectual disabilities).
It’s hard to believe that over 1,200 people came to see the exhibition. They learned about the perceived “menace” that people with intellectual disabilities placed on the community.
Solutions posed were isolation in state schools and eugenics practices to ‘weed out’ undesirable characteristics.
At the end of the exhibition, attendees were asked to sign a petition to state legislators to support state schools. They readily signed. Legislation passed.
It’s hard to relate to attitudes of the past. We’d like to think ‘that couldn’t happen here.’
But it did.
It’s proof that your beliefs about people with intellectual disabilities influence how they are treated.
In the decades that followed, state schools became places of unspeakable atrocities reminiscent of Nazi concentration camps.
It was only 53 years ago when a television news reporter uncovered the horrors. If you saw what was happening, you couldn’t un-see it. This was the catalyst for change.
The Home and Community based service system we have today, moved people with intellectual disabilities away from the deplorable conditions that existed in the institutions to the community. Today’s system comes with its own challenges, including inadequate government funding, staffing shortages and wait lists for services.
Still, we know people with intellectual disabilities thrive in our community! They are your classmates, co-workers, customers, constituents, neighbors and friends.
Imagine what could be accomplished if you rally around solutions to help expand Home and Community Services!
We’re celebrating Intellectual and Developmental Disability Awareness month, and I invite you to build a bright and inclusive future for your neighbors. Learn more at cparc.org.
Anne Couldridge
Executive Director
The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC)