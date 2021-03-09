Letter: Build an inclusive future

Build an inclusive future

Dear Editor:

In 1916, as the seat of Cumberland County, Carlisle hosted an exhibition on “feeble-mindedness,” (a term of the day for people with intellectual disabilities).

It’s hard to believe that over 1,200 people came to see the exhibition. They learned about the perceived “menace” that people with intellectual disabilities placed on the community.

Solutions posed were isolation in state schools and eugenics practices to ‘weed out’ undesirable characteristics.

At the end of the exhibition, attendees were asked to sign a petition to state legislators to support state schools. They readily signed. Legislation passed.

It’s hard to relate to attitudes of the past. We’d like to think ‘that couldn’t happen here.’

But it did.

It’s proof that your beliefs about people with intellectual disabilities influence how they are treated.

In the decades that followed, state schools became places of unspeakable atrocities reminiscent of Nazi concentration camps.