We observe injustices every day. These injustices occur in our own community and around the world. Domestically, we observe racial injustice and mass shootings. Internationally, we observe Russia’s unprovoked and illegal war against an independent and sovereign Ukraine.

Where is the crisis in Ukraine headed? No one really knows. But the people of Ukraine are suffering and sacrificing on a daily basis. Does anyone win when the dogs of war are unleashed? War is a tragic human phenomenon and it is the innocent who suffer brutally. In "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community?" (1967), Dr. Martin Luther King offers a cautionary tale: “Mankind has a choice between violent co-annihilation or non-violent coexistence ... Do we choose chaos or community?”

Demonstrating support for peace with justice in Ukraine is an important, practical thing we can do. We should remain hopeful that the crisis will soon transform into a nonviolent relationship. But hope is never a sure-fire course of action. Members of the community can show support for peace with justice in Ukraine from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday on the steps of the Old Courthouse. You can attend any time during these hours. The purpose is to offer awareness for those suffering and sacrificing in Ukraine, and toward ending the war with a just peace. Please come for a few minutes of reflection.

The J. Sherwood McGinnis, Jr. War, Peace and Justice Project and the Cor Christi Institute Inc. sponsor the weekly vigil. The purpose of the WPJP is to illuminate the human drama of conflict, help all of us better understand war as a human phenomenon, and illustrate the impact conflict and the use of force has on society, especially on veterans who served our nation.

Scott Buran

Project coordinator of J. Sherwood McGinnis Jr. War, Peace and Justice Project