Letter: Bring the ice rink back

Council members and Parks & Rec have done a great job bringing a pump bike track at Valley Meadows and the skate board park at the Masland site.

Can we now move forward to re-opening the ice skate ring at K Street and North Pitt. This space is currently only used during car shows by ambulance and police. Returning it back to its original purpose as an ice rink for January and February would not interfere with car shows.

It was a very popular winter time activity with dozens of people using it.

Currently Carlislians have to drive to Opossum Lake or Fuller Lake to ice skate.

There is a concrete base that has now been filled with dirt. This could be quickly removed, and a fire company can pump in water to get about 3-4 inches of depth.

For January and February, K Street could be closed to thru traffic and people can park their car. A local food truck like B&L Dogz hot dog might be interested in parking there and offer hot chocolate and hot dogs during the busy weekend and evenings.

The cost to the borough is minimal; a couple of benches so people can sit as they put on their skates.

An ice rink would be an excellent addition to what Parks & Rec already offers in recreation and exercise for our town.

Stephen Hughes

Carlisle