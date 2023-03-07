Recently we have heard a lot in the news about the deadly drug fentanyl; it has been responsible for thousands of deaths each year in the United States. We have also learned that much of this poisonous drug is manufactured in China and smuggled across our borders. Upon doing some basic research, I have also learned that several of our major pharmaceutical companies manufacture their drugs in China; this includes prescription medicine! And although some research suggests that only 6 percent of our drugs consumed in the United States comes from those laboratories, isn’t that 6 percent too many? It doesn’t take a rocket scientist, or even a medical scientist to realize that it is a part of our national security that is being violated by allowing such practice to be casually accepted by our government.

Yes, we have seen much of our manufacturing companies fail as a result of cheaper goods coming in from China. It’s almost impossible to find basic goods, apparel, household products for the kitchen and furnishings manufactured in our United States. Is this like selling our souls to the devil? It has been more than 18 years ago that I began checking where products were being manufactured before I took them to the checkout counter. Some of our wealthiest families that own chain department stores have made their fortunes by marketing goods made in China. Perhaps they can sleep comfortably at night, but if we continue to support the economy of our worst rogue nation, those same family companies may find it very difficult to get a good night’s sleep!

For the safety of our children and other family members, perhaps we can at least insist on all drugs consumed by our fellow Americans are manufactured locally. Is it really too much to ask?

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg