Letter: Bring back trash contract

To the Editor:

The new trash program was started on Jan. 1 in Carlisle. I have a question: How much is Waste Connections paying Carlisle Borough to do their bookkeeping for them?

It appears that you can only buy additional tags at Borough Hall and the community center. In 2019, you could buy them at 14 locations.

The trash fee "applies unilaterally to all residences regardless of family size," a reader wrote to The Sentinel in January 1971. "People living alone on small incomes [elderly] have small trash accumulations and therefore require less collections."

I don't need a $300 additional expense this year for a service of one size that does not fit all. In 2021, I bought five trash bags at a cost of $29.95. In 2022, I bought five bags and ended up returning one a couple of days ago.

We pay for sewer, water, stormwater, PPL electric, UGI gas, all charged by the amount we use by a metered measurement. "Pay as you throw" is the fairest way to pay for trash removal - it's our trash meter.

I am not one of the trash affluent that have trash to place out each week. Placing an empty bag at the curbside each week is absurd.

The borough council needs to reconsider this ordinance - give us back our "trash meter."

Robert Stine Jr.

Carlisle