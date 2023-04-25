The Bosler library has a couple books aimed at teenagers which are not just unhealthy, but unsafe and destructive.

“Flamer” By Michael Curato and “Let’s Talk About It” by Erica Moen and Mathew Nolan.

These two books contain page after page of the most obscene language you have ever heard. They contain dozens of illustrations of naked boys and girls (full frontal and legs spread). There are graphic descriptions of teenage group sex acts. They include sexually explicit illustrations of masturbation. There is encouragement for teens to access internet pornography and instructions for sexting.

These books encourage 14-year-olds to get naked with their friends and consider sex as a casual, sensual playground. Does anyone think this might be harmful and dangerous?

There is a chapter devoted to kinks, fantasies and porn. C’mon teenager, “it’s a fun, sugary treat.”

The library has been asked to make these books inaccessible to young people. However, the library maintains that these books are perfectly appropriate and acceptable for Carlisle’s teenagers. So far, the board of directors is solidly behind the decision of the library staff.

Action items: First, check these books out and read them. It doesn’t take long. They speak for themselves. You will be shocked. Caution: once you see the graphic images, you will never be able to unsee them. Second, let the board of directors know your opinion. Third, do not let your children anywhere near these books. Fourth, do not give your charitable dollars to the Bosler library or the Friends of Bosler.

All of us, regardless of political or religious affiliation, regardless of conservative or liberal ideology, should agree that the sexualization of young people is wrong.

Tom Hilterman

North Middleton Township