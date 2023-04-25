Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Running for school board

Letter: Running for school board

I am Dr. Joseph Shane, and I’m honored to run for the Carlisle school board. I owe much of my life and success to public education and serving…

Letter: Stop the indoctrination

Letter: Stop the indoctrination

In response to Mr. Stephen Hughes' April 13 letter "Concerned over School board race," the author claims Republicans running for CASD school b…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio