Letter: Books unsuitable for children

Under the banner of “inclusion,” the left welcomes books for children that promote pornography; and the behavior to which porn leads. I question if the writers of these letters to the editor have seen these books? Let’s pick “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” available at most Cumberland County libraries. One passage touches on a boy’s familiarity with heterosexual porn before laying out for readers his first encounter with homosexuality. Yes, it depicts that encounter graphically on the pages of this book. How far is this “inclusion” campaign going to go? Do these writers realize they are a cog in the wheel of the pedophilia movement in our country? There is a driving force behind this desire to push teens to be actively in touch with their sexuality. Among them are IPCE, NAMBLA and the Prostasia Foundation. They want pedophilia to be regarded as a sexual orientation. They advocate for replacing the word “pedophile” with “minor attracted person” or “MAP.” It’s one thing to have a juvenile book reflect a boy’s thoughts that he doesn’t share his heterosexual friends interest in girls; but it’s another thing to graphically illustrate those acts. Even textually. And, if it needs noted, this is not a hetero- or homosexual issue, this is a child protection issue. This is why a growing number of parents are standing up to keep our culture from corrupting our children. The Bible reads: “Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness.” The left has mastered the art of spin, using words like diversity and inclusion to blind people to what is really happening. But, us moms and dads, grandmothers and grandfathers, aunts and uncles will continue to speak out and protect our children from this insidious corruption.