Having diverse literature that reflects a school community of children is essential. All children must see themselves as vital members, and curriculum/books help accomplish that. When children see the impact of genuine American history, they are more likely to be compassionate and accepting of one another. They are more destined to favorably impact subsequent communities of neighborhoods and workplaces. Character education and diversity awareness were pillars of my work. Seeing oneself represented in text motivated my students. My mission could not have been completed without historically profound literature.

I fear that students today feel unsafe. The number one cause of child death is guns. There have been 174 mass shootings in 2023. Our country suffered an insurrection in the people's house by our own people! Currently, school board candidates are suggesting removal of books and diversity in curriculum. Such actions would alienate and divide already fragile students as their humanity as represented in curricula would be threatened.

Schools have long been safe places. Not now! Timing is wrong for candidates to seek bans regarding diversity, especially in America's climate of hate and violence. Our books and curricula help students be safe, connected community members.

I urge residents to vote for Bussard, Eby, Tarrant, Clash and Shane. They understand the mission of building communities in schools through diverse curricula. I urge other candidates to change course from book banning to gun reforms. Books clarify our humanity while the case of guns in America is a heinous reflection of culture that children should never endure.

Thank you to all candidates who passionately want to support schools. We all need to support truthful, safe and compassionate community-building.

Allen Shank and Ellen Shank

Former principal and former teacher in Carlisle