Letter: Book bans deny opportunity for growth

The front page article in The Sentinel's April 5 edition recounting the spike in the number of book bannings, book challenges and, God help us, threats against librarians, should provoke a chill down the spine of all lovers of books and of freedom. This issue is nothing new, of course; it seems every generation has to address it. The list of banned books is long and often ludicrous ("Huckleberry Finn"? "Harry Potter"?). In a recent opinion piece, Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Viet Thanh Nguyen expressed the crux of the situation this way: "books are inseparable from ideas, and this is really what is at stake: the struggle over what a child, a reader and a society are allowed to think, to know and to question." Of these wise words, the most important are "to question." Since book bannings are most frequently aimed at children and youth, denying them the opportunity to question - other beliefs, other cultures, other lifestyles, our own history - is to deny them the opportunity to make their own choices and to grow.