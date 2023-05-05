Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my dismay at the proposal to remove books about sex education for teenagers from our public library. This misguided idea threatens both free speech and the rights of parents who value fact-based sex education for their teens.

According to the CDC, over 1,700 teens aged 13-14 became pregnant in Pennsylvania in 2017 alone. Removing books will not make teen sex or curiosity about sex go away. Instead, it will deprive teens the access to age-appropriate facts about puberty, relationships and safe sexual practices.

Parents should decide what is appropriate for their own teens to read. For those who want their teens to have comprehensive sex education, the library should provide resources to support them in navigating this sensitive topic. Banning books is not a solution and will not change the fact that many teens are sexually active or curious.

Rather than restricting access to information, concerned adults should invest in reading the books themselves to confirm they are in line with community standards before making exaggerated claims about their inappropriateness. Sex education books in libraries supplement, not replace, the role of parents in educating teens about this important life topic.

A ban on such books threatens our freedom of speech and access to ideas. I urge the library to maintain their collection so parents and teens can make their own choices about this issue. Censorship is not the answer. Education and open conversation are.

Judy Wheaton

Carlisle