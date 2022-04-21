 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Board should focus on education

Mailbag

As a long-time observer of the the activities of the CASD board, I am reminded that in the earliest years starting in 2011, I authored three letters addressed to two newspapers which were headlined by multiple writers similar to "CASD budgets don't add up."

The Finance Committee reviewed multiple submissions of financial data prior to the meeting in March 2022. The more than an hour long discussion consisted of questions from the Finance Committee chairman seeking assurance from the business manager that amounts presented were sufficient or in excess of amounts needed.

Numbers of many minute amounts were mentioned and discussed. The "Unassigned Fund Balance" of $7,200,464 was not questioned or even mentioned by any of the seven long-time board members.

No one made any suggestion that some of these funds might be used to improve educational opportunities for the youth. Look at the PSSA and Keystone Exam Results for 2021 for four adjoining school districts published by The Sentinel on March 7 for the obvious.

The tests report the percentage of students performing above proficiency. I averaged the elementary buildings for each district and ranked the averages in all four districts, and CASD ranked fourth in the categories of English 55.64 %, Math 33.64 % and Science 64.14%.

Seven weeks later and CASD has scheduled no time to address these failures and lack of performance. When will the CASD board expedite educational needs rather than the less essential?

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle

