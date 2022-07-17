Letter: Board not addressing problem

Reading the current concerns of the Carlisle Area School District with education at Mooreland Elementary, with a brief review of nearly 20 years reporting, one can question the CASD board's ability to find a solution.

Nearly 20 years ago class size issues were reported when parents appeared before the board. The first speaker is a current member of the board. Mooreland parents appeared multiple times in the last 10 years

In 2018, four modular units were proposed as a solution to the class size issue. In September 2018, The Sentinel reported that there was a need for better drainage of the land at Mooreland.

In 2017, the CASD board spent $600,000 to purchase additional land at Mooreland.

December 2021, the board rejected "bids" due to market conditions and proceed to pursue the construction. What changes in market conditions had occurred?

Who and how was the "prime contractor selected"? Where were the "senior project manager and geotechnical consultants" prior to proceeding? Questions by the board should have been addressed in view of the on-site drainage issues previously reported. Prior Planning Prevents Poor Performance.

The only question the board is now asking concerns the completion date. The project includes "office space." No mention of classroom space was even apparent.

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle