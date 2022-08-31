Letter: Board needs financial literacy

Financial literacy on the part of elected officials should be the responsibility of all citizens regardless of the level of the government for which they vote.

Much attention is given to a proposed financial literacy course by the CASD board and staff. My recent letters to the editor have contained the phrase "as a long-time follower of the CASD board," they have repeatedly demonstrated the need for and the absence of such financial literacy education.

Given the fact that this course has been on the radar for 10 years, one can use the current project at Mooreland Elementary School as an example of CASD board's absence of financial literacy. First discussed more than 20 years ago by parents at a CASD board meeting, the the first speaker was a current board member.

The "sizable" cost overrun of the turf project may have had its origin in October 2018 when the board in the absence of any indication of financial literacy executed a design contract for just over $20,000. Can one assume that with such a foundation a successful outcome on a $ 9.4 million project could be achieved?

Increasing school choices currently in vogue would appear to make CHS less attractive to the consuming public by making more courses mandatory for students to graduate. Does another "mandatory graduation requirement" improve the lowest graduation rate in Cumberland County?

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle