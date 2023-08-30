Dear Editor:

The Carlisle Area School Board, on which I serve, voted 7-0 to affirm launching a pilot of the Character Strong program at Wilson Middle School this year. Character Strong helps students develop skills such as relationship building, collaboration and responsible decision-making in a safe and supportive setting. These skills, essential to a civil society, are intended to complement what may be being taught by parents at home.

While the board received over 180 letters of support for Character Strong (and one opposed), a vocal minority of public meeting attendees spoke against implementing the program, including three “Team for Change” candidates for school board. It’s unfortunate they used their time to spread misinformation and conspiracies.

In contrast, while considering the program, the current school board focused on student-centered strategies to enrich the learning climate in our schools. We ask education professionals for proven academic curriculums shown to get the desired results in other districts. We trust teachers and respect parents’ roles as their child’s first and most important teacher. We provide appropriate opt-out options for programs that parents find objectionable. We conduct meetings in full view of the public and make all curriculum materials available to any citizen online and by request.

The recent board meeting was a glimpse at the very stark differences between the two slates of school board candidates. Which slate would you trust to make decisions that impact the education of our children, our professional teachers and our wonderful Carlisle area community?

I ask that you support me, my fellow incumbents Paula Bussard and Jon Tarrant, along with George Stroud and Joe Shane of Citizens for Carlisle Schools, who will always support programs demonstrated to enhance an environment in our schools that is conducive to learning, growth and acceptance for all students.

Bruce Clash

Carlisle