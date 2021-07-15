Letter: Blueberry sale success

Dear Editor:

The Kiwanis Club of Carlisle is so very grateful for the support of our community. The club raised more than $20,000 from our annual blueberry sale this year.

More than 2,000 boxes of blueberries were ordered for the 2021 fundraiser and as usual, all were sold. The club also donated 32 boxes to Project SHARE and Safe Harbour.

Our blueberry sale is our largest fundraiser of the year, and we could not raise this amount of money without wide-reaching community support. Our club is also most appreciative of the many volunteers who came out to help us during the distribution days.

This year, customers saw some changes when picking up the blueberries. To eliminate the potential for long wait times the pick-up was staggered over two days and utilized the loop around Project Share. Thanks to everyone who cooperated with the new system to make pick-up more efficient.