Letter: Blame game for another world war

While it’s true that President Biden is responsible for a lot of gaffes - too many! - it’s important to recognize others’ responsibilities to our nation as well. I’ve watched the speeches that Biden gave while in Poland; some were careless, while the final speech to the people of Warsaw was excellent - quite possibly his best since taking office.

I was disappointed when some television news personalities used words like, “regime-change,” when, in fact, he had not said those words.

There is no room on the world stage for another Adolf Hitler! And Putin has identified with that monster by his actions against the Ukrainian people and his words about cleansing. We’ve heard those words before or have read about them from recent history books; they are the words of Adolf Hitler. So, when President Biden spoke of not accepting Putin as a world leader, he was indeed speaking for most of the civilized world, but especially for the sentiment of the American people.

However, Biden did not use the words “regime change.” Those were the words of the reporter interviewing him. And words do matter! Of course, we cannot recognize or do business with such a war criminal. But if his own people raise up against him and overthrow his power for a more civilized and democratic government, that is not the same as a foreign power causing the change. And if a journalist’s words were interpreted as the words of a world leader, most especially the American president, that could trigger an unconscionable set of circumstances on the world stage. And who would have been responsible for the destruction of most of mankind ... not POTUS, but an overzealous reporter!

Eugenio M. Albano

Harrisburg

